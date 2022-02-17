Added support for the program via GPU (command line flag --gpu).
Fix authorization via Steam.
Implemented headless mode (flag --offscreen).
Update libraries and dependencies.
Fixing TikTok Authorization.
Fix camera access (OBS Virtual Camera).
Update dependencies.
sheepChat update for 17 February 2022
Release 1.9.50
