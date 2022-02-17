 Skip to content

sheepChat update for 17 February 2022

Release 1.9.50

Added support for the program via GPU (command line flag --gpu).

Fix authorization via Steam.

Implemented headless mode (flag --offscreen).

Update libraries and dependencies.

Fixing TikTok Authorization.

Fix camera access (OBS Virtual Camera).

Update dependencies.

