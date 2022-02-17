 Skip to content

Contractors VR update for 17 February 2022

Patch v.0.91.2

Build 8221498

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added new custom map specification for GroundWar game mode to ensure the best performance
  2. Added mod filter in server browser
  3. Added GroundWar tag for custom maps
  4. Added support for HP reverb
  5. Improved 'Featured' algorithm in custom map UI
  6. Fixed Wildland Comp Control capture point issue
  7. Fixed leaderboard rank display issue
  8. Fixed mod item incorrect date issue
  9. Added kill feed in spectator mode
  10. Fixed mod sort by date

