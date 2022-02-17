- Added new custom map specification for GroundWar game mode to ensure the best performance
- Added mod filter in server browser
- Added GroundWar tag for custom maps
- Added support for HP reverb
- Improved 'Featured' algorithm in custom map UI
- Fixed Wildland Comp Control capture point issue
- Fixed leaderboard rank display issue
- Fixed mod item incorrect date issue
- Added kill feed in spectator mode
- Fixed mod sort by date
Contractors VR update for 17 February 2022
Patch v.0.91.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
