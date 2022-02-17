 Skip to content

Automation - The Car Company Tycoon Game update for 17 February 2022

LCV4.2.10 Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
A quick hotfix for some issues that popped up in 4.2.9, as well as a bigger update to the BeamNG Exporter.

General Fixes
  • Fixed various issues with undo / redo system
  • Fixed fixture UI not clearing when displaying rim category
  • Fixed issues with switching between fixtures with < and >
  • Fixed a few fixture materials being identical
  • Fixed fixture reflectors being turned on by default
  • Fixed invisible headers on V6 transverse engines
  • Fixed taillight fixtures having names
  • Optimized car saving times
BeamNG Exporter Changes
  • Added ability to export all fixtures as unbreakable (will break wings until the new model is added)
  • Added "Additional Modification" slot for better mod support
  • Changed wheel / suspension hierarchy
  • Changed fuel tanks to spawn full
  • Fixed ESC options not exporting
  • Fixed 4x4 toggle not working
  • Fixed some metal materials missing their export parameters

Let us know of any issues you encounter.

Cheers!

