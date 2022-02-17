LCV4.2.10 Hotfix

A quick hotfix for some issues that popped up in 4.2.9, as well as a bigger update to the BeamNG Exporter.
General Fixes
- Fixed various issues with undo / redo system
- Fixed fixture UI not clearing when displaying rim category
- Fixed issues with switching between fixtures with < and >
- Fixed a few fixture materials being identical
- Fixed fixture reflectors being turned on by default
- Fixed invisible headers on V6 transverse engines
- Fixed taillight fixtures having names
- Optimized car saving times
BeamNG Exporter Changes
- Added ability to export all fixtures as unbreakable (will break wings until the new model is added)
- Added "Additional Modification" slot for better mod support
- Changed wheel / suspension hierarchy
- Changed fuel tanks to spawn full
- Fixed ESC options not exporting
- Fixed 4x4 toggle not working
- Fixed some metal materials missing their export parameters
Let us know of any issues you encounter.
Cheers!
Changed depots in closedbeta branch