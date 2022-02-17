The 0.52.0a Hotfix is being pushed to servers starting from 04:00 (PT).
The hotfix will require a client update.
Please restart the client to receive the update.
Fixes
Switching to a maxed out ER Pass has been disabled.
Auto-revive is properly disabled from Day 3
Put the correct Hyejin for the ER Pass pop-up
Replaced some content of the ER Pass.
Wickeline debuff effects will no longer remain on characters under certain circumstances.
Fixed possible causes of random crashes
- Concerning random crashes, we weren’t able to consistently replicate the issue so we will continue to monitor the server after the hotfix.
- Ranked Mode will be reenabled after we’re certain that the issues are fully resolved.
- Additional hotfixes may be required
Changed files in this update