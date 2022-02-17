 Skip to content

Eternal Return update for 17 February 2022

0.52.0a Hotfix

0.52.0a Hotfix

The 0.52.0a Hotfix is being pushed to servers starting from 04:00 (PT).

The hotfix will require a client update.

Please restart the client to receive the update.

Fixes

  • Switching to a maxed out ER Pass has been disabled.

  • Auto-revive is properly disabled from Day 3

  • Put the correct Hyejin for the ER Pass pop-up

  • Replaced some content of the ER Pass.

  • Wickeline debuff effects will no longer remain on characters under certain circumstances.

  • Fixed possible causes of random crashes

    • Concerning random crashes, we weren’t able to consistently replicate the issue so we will continue to monitor the server after the hotfix.
    • Ranked Mode will be reenabled after we’re certain that the issues are fully resolved.
    • Additional hotfixes may be required

Changed files in this update

