 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

CarX Drift Racing Online update for 18 February 2022

Hotfix 2.13.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8221125 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnote:

Overall

  • Overall optimization has been improved
  • Changes have been made in camera settings save

Cars

  • Wheel’s display on low graphic settings has been fixed

Graphics

  • West Coast Arena texture’s display has been fixed

Gameplay

  • Empty vinyl slot can be deleted now
  • Color\material of bodykits reset has been added
  • Camera positioning when applying stickers on tire has been reworked
  • Small fixes for driver’s animation after reset of additional handling settings have been made

Sound

  • Small sound fixes after map loading have been made

Handling

  • Automatic car acceleration has been fixed
  • Fixes on FFB controller ban have been made

UI

  • Changes on display of chosen bodykits category during separate painting have been made
  • Speed scroll for multiple selection has been fixed
  • UI block after accepting invite has been fixed

Multiplayer

  • New “Bad connection” message in Top-32 mode has been added
  • Top-32 mode’s post combat has been changed
  • Small fixes for Disconnect \ Re-connect has been made
  • Cross platform option when creating new room has been added
  • False start in multiplayer has been fixed
  • South America invites have been fixed
  • Some bugs when entering Top-32 championship have been fixed

Changed files in this update

CarX Drift Racing Content Depot 635261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.