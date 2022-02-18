Hotfix 2.13.2

Patchnote:
Overall
- Overall optimization has been improved
- Changes have been made in camera settings save
Cars
- Wheel’s display on low graphic settings has been fixed
Graphics
- West Coast Arena texture’s display has been fixed
Gameplay
- Empty vinyl slot can be deleted now
- Color\material of bodykits reset has been added
- Camera positioning when applying stickers on tire has been reworked
- Small fixes for driver’s animation after reset of additional handling settings have been made
Sound
- Small sound fixes after map loading have been made
Handling
- Automatic car acceleration has been fixed
- Fixes on FFB controller ban have been made
UI
- Changes on display of chosen bodykits category during separate painting have been made
- Speed scroll for multiple selection has been fixed
- UI block after accepting invite has been fixed
Multiplayer
- New “Bad connection” message in Top-32 mode has been added
- Top-32 mode’s post combat has been changed
- Small fixes for Disconnect \ Re-connect has been made
- Cross platform option when creating new room has been added
- False start in multiplayer has been fixed
- South America invites have been fixed
- Some bugs when entering Top-32 championship have been fixed
Changed files in this update