TRAIN CREW Prologue update for 17 February 2022

Update with some corrections and changes

Share · View all patches · Build 8220977 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-When the controller's axis input is left on at the start of operation, the input is ignored until the stick is moved to the center position.

(This is a countermeasure against symptoms such as unintentional screen rotation.)

(Except for OHC-PC01(BVE) controller and Densha de GO controller)

-The high score is now displayed on the evaluation screen. The sound effect is played when the high score is updated.

-Fixed a bug in which the score on the driving screen and the score on the evaluation screen sometimes did not match.

-When train 572 arrives at Hamazono, the departure sign is now "Not in Service".

Original text

一部修正・変更等のアップデート

・運転開始時、コントローラの軸の入力が入りっぱなしの場合は一旦スティックを中央位置にするまで入力を無視するようにしました。

（意図せず画面が回るなどの症状に対する対策です。）

（OHC-PC01(BVE)コントローラ、電車でGOコントローラを除く）

・評価画面にハイスコアを表示するようにしました。ハイスコア更新時には効果音が流れます。

・運転画面のスコアと評価画面のスコアが一致しないことがある不具合を修正しました。

運転中のスコアで各評価項目ごとの点数が0未満になってしまうときに減点しないようにしています。

・572列車浜園到着時の発車標を「当駅止」にしました。

Changed files in this update

TRAIN CREW Prologue Content Depot 1618291
