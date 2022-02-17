Notification of Ver.2.3.0 update

In Ver. 2.3.0, the Point Ball rules now allow you to choose the form of the Point Multiplier.
- Loop: it returns to x1 at the end of the last player's turn.
- Clamp: the last player's point multiplier continues.
- Unlimited: the point multiplier continues to increase without limit; this is the default setting since Ver. 2.3.0.
Other changes since Ver. 2.2.5 are as follows:
- In the lobby owner's screen, now audience can see the lobby code etc. even while the rule settings dialog is open. In addition, you can toggle the visibility of the lobby code by clicking 'OPEN' sign.
- Fixed a new issue in Ver. 2.2.5 about the collisions of balls by wall.
- The rule display in the game has been redesigned.
- The purple color (without color assist mode) of the color ball is now a little more red.
Changed files in this update