[Update] [PC] Crossout 0.13.40. “Steel gladiators”



Trust your fate and enter the Arena! Prove that you are the best fighter in the Wasteland and pave your way to glory. In this update, you can expect: a new mode “Arena”, a new season and battle pass, a new relic weapon, as well as a number of other important changes and fixes.





New mode “Arena”

Attention! The mode will be available until March 20 inclusive!

“Arena” is a PvP mode that puts your individual and team playing skills to the test.

The mode is available from reputation level 7 with the “Engineers” faction.

Battles take place on the maps designed specifically for this mode: “Power center”; “City pond”; “Defence line”.

The battles are held in the “3 vs 3” format.

You can enter the mode as a part of a group or on your own. In the second case, you will join the team of 2 random players.

The first team to win in 3 rounds (out of a maximum of 5) wins.

If the winner is not determined within the time allotted for the round, a deadly zone appears along the perimeter of the arena, which gradually narrows the area available for battle.

If the player leaves the battle before it is over, a raider is added to the team instead.

Before entering the “Arena”, you can select up to 3 car blueprints in advance (similar to clan battles). These can be your own armoured cars as well as those that you’ve unlocked as rewards. The vehicle can be changed at the beginning of each next round. The use of explosives, fuel tanks, barrels, and the “Tusk” cabin is prohibited in the assemblies.

There are 2 modes available to you: “Arena” and “Arena: Rating”.

Attention! The first week of the event is set as a “warm-up”, during which only the “Arena” mode will be available. The rating mode will launch on February 24, at 06:00 GMT, and it will end on March 14, at 00:00 GMT.

In the standard “Arena” mode, players are matched according to their vehicle power score (PS). The system takes into account the vehicle with the highest PS value out of those 3 that you chose.

In the rating mode, the matchmaking is based on your current rating score. The number of points affects your position in the leaderboard.

For reaching the “Golden”, “Silver” and “Bronze” leagues, players will receive appropriate backgrounds and emblems for profile customization, as well as memorable decorations that will symbolize their skills and will not be available to other players: “Golden league champion”, “Silver league champion” and “Bronze league champion”.

Both standard and rating modes are available in the corresponding tabs after pressing the “Select mode” button on the garage screen or via the special event banners.

All players have access to the special Arena rewards, which are given for achieving the next level. The Arena rewards and the new seasonal battle pass rewards are separate things and are earned independently. Arena levels can be increased with points, which are awarded for completing special daily challenges related to the mode, as well as for each victory of your team in the mode (both in the standard version and in the ranked version). There are 36 levels with Arena rewards.

Among the already familiar rewards, the Arena rewards also include: ready-made armoured vehicles, which can be used only in this mode and only during the event. This will help those players who have just joined the game and don’t have a lot of parts yet; battle pass Levels (experience points that are sufficient to raise the current season level by 1).



You can test the received armored car via the interface for selecting 3 cars for the mode or in the Arena rewards scale.

“Steel gladiators” season

Attention! The season “Steel gladiators” and the battle pass packs will be available until April 27 inclusive!

There are 54 levels with rewards in the event. Leveling up in the event will unlock new rewards.

If the player has a Battle Pass, 20 in-game coins are rewarded for levels from 55 and above.

All players without exception (both with and without a paid Battle Pass) can access: “Workpieces” of the new parts from the season, as well as parts from previous seasons (you can find and use the received workpieces in the “Resources” tab in your storage) . The workpieces remain in your storage forever. They can be used at any time, even after the end of the season. Recipes for parts production. ATTENTION! These recipes will only be available temporarily during the current season. Once it is completed, the part recipes will be unavailable. Elements for the banner customization. 100 in-game coins. Workbench coupons. Building supplies.

Players who have purchased the battle pass may receive the following additional rewards: Parts that have been crafted before. Please note that such parts are already issued with certain upgrades and cannot be sold/bought on the market. 4 new CKs (customization kits). In-game coins. Cosmetic items: paints, stickers, hologram. New decoration for the range. “Storage expansions” and “Blueprint storages”. Legendary upgrade stabilizers. Engineer badges.

Rewards marked with a lock icon are only available in the Battle Pass.

Parts that you didn’t have time to unlock can be purchased on the in-game market from other players.

Please note:

During the season, all new parts (including their fused versions) can be crafted in unlimited quantities (permanent recipes will be available).

As new levels of the season are gained, all players will discover and receive additional one-time recipes — the “workpieces” of new parts. During the season, you can get several workpieces for each new part at once.

Once the season is over, permanent recipes will become unavailable, but you will still have the workpieces. They can be used whenever you want.

The workpieces are added to the storage (“Resources” tab) and do not take up storage space.

Even if you didn’t have enough time (or didn’t have the opportunity) to craft a certain part during the season, you will be able to craft it thanks to a workpiece.

Event level up

You can increase your level in the event by completing special daily and weekly challenges.

At the end of the day, all uncompleted daily challenges are reset and replaced with new ones.

Every Thursday, after the list of challenges is updated, all uncompleted weekly challenges are carried over to the next week.

Weekly tasks of the season are divided into “main” and “additional” groups. At one time, 4 “main” and 2 “additional” tasks are issued.

Please note that it is possible to get the maximum level in the event by completing only daily and “main” challenges. Completing “additional” challenges will help you increase your level even faster.

Try not to miss challenges to open all available rewards as soon as possible.

When the event level is increased, the reward is issued automatically.

You can still complete the regular daily and weekly challenges, save badges and other resources.

New parts

Autocannon “AC62 Therm”

Rarity: special.

PS: 760.

Durability: 192 pts.

Energy drain: 4 pts.

Mass: 196 kg.

Simplified in production, but a no less dangerous version of the “Joule” autocannon. The weapon was designed for medium-close range combat, which increases its fire rate. Nomads proudly call “AP62 Therm” a machine gun from the autocannon world.

Rocket launcher “Trombone”

Rarity: epic.

PS: 550.

Ammunition: 8 volleys.

Durability: 82 pts.

Energy drain: 2 pts.

Mass: 144 kg.

Perk: the longer the rockets are in flight, the better their maneuverability gets.

“Trombone” fires a burst of three high-precision rockets, which do little damage to enemies, but greatly heat up the parts within the blast radius.

Drone “SD-15 Vulture”

Rarity: legendary.

PS: 1600.

Launches: 12 pcs.

Durability: 207 pts.

Energy drain: 4 pts.

Mass: 365 kg.

Perk: the drone deals periodic damage to the part to which it is attached.

A sabotage drone created by Nomads on the basis of “Yaoguai”. After being launched into the specified area, the drone hovers in the air and activates its own invisibility module. When an enemy appears nearby, “Vulture” clings to its important parts trying to destroy them and then explodes afterwards.

Cabin “Hadron”

Rarity: legendary.

PS: 2100.

Maximum cabin speed: 80 km/h.

Tonnage: 5600 kg.

Mass limit: 13800 kg.

Adds energy: 12 pts.

Durability: 370 pts.

Mass: 1450 kg.

Perk: decreases the reloading time of all weapons by 15%, then stacks it and distributes it equally between all weapons except revolvers. The distribution cannot speed up the reloading by more than 40%.

This cabin was created by the space development center for a shuttle that delivered cargo to orbital stations. The special development allowed to accelerate the operation of certain systems during the landing on Earth. The Dawn’s children adapted the technology to work with weapons.

New CKs

This time the season adds 4 new CKs to the game!

CK “Pilum” for the rapid-fire machine gun “M-37 Piercer”

CK “Secutor” for the Tesla emitter “Spark III”

CK “Trump card” for the cabin “Quantum”

CK “Frankenstein” for the cabin “Humpback”

“Elite Battle Pass” pack

Provides access to additional rewards of the season “Steel gladiators”.

Upon purchasing this pack, the player gains 15 levels to his current progress in the event. All additional battle pass rewards for already received levels are automatically made available.

The pack can be purchased only once.

“Battle Pass” pack

Provides access to additional rewards of the season “Steel gladiators”.

Upon purchasing this pack, the player gains 1 level to his current progress in the event. All additional battle pass rewards for already received levels are automatically made available.

The pack can be purchased only once.

Both items will be available until April 27 inclusive!



The amount places where a player’s car could potentially get stuck in the environment objects has been reduced. Environmental objects have been improved on the following maps: “Control-17 station”; “Bridge”; “Dead Highway”; “El Diablo Gorge”; “Sector EX”

A number of environmental objects on the “Fortress” map have been improved.

New relic weapon: disk launcher “Ripper”

This weapon is not a part of the new season “Steel Gladiators”. It cannot be received for leveling up or purchasing the battle pass.

Like all other relic weapons, the “Ripper” can only be crafted at the Engineer workbench “Secret Workshop”, using parts and resources (including uranium ore).

Parameters:

Rarity: relic.

PS: 3000.

Ammunition: 18 pcs.

Durability: 484 pts.

Energy drain: 5 pts.

Mass: 540 kg.

Perk: disks get temporarily stuck in environmental objects and deal increased collision damage.

As soon as the Firestarters came up with the “Ripper,” their lives were divided into “before” and “after”. Shooting circular saw blades proved to be not only efficient, but also fun. That’s why those who have the best “Rippers”, are often the same people who killed the previous owners of the weapon.

Other

Minelayers “Kapkan” and “Jubokko”

Mine cables are now cut if an environmental object, which can break the cable, is located between the player and the mine.

Defence module “Argus”

The module now primarily attacks mines on the ground (“Kapkan”, “King”), as well as “Ripper” disks.

Tracks

Now the traction of tracks is not reduced on the surface covered with water.

Improved mission icons on the world map.

Now, when you move the mouse cursor over the armoured vehicle blueprint, a special window with a list of parts used in that blueprint is shown.

Now, when selecting several armoured vehicles for game modes, the list of blueprints displays special icons: the ones that have already been added and the ones that cannot be added (with an explanation).

Improved the screen for selecting an armoured vehicle in clan battles and “Arena” mode: now the player can see allied armoured vehicles, as well as blueprints that they have in stock.

Added new special garage track for the “Steel gladiators” season. The track can be found here.

Updated the sounds of the machine gun “Chord”.

Optimized the sounds of the autocannon “Joule”.

Improved the reload sound of the weapon “Pulsar”.

Improved the engineer badge exchange sound.

Updated the sounds of barrel and mine explosions.

Implemented A number of minor changes to the balance of sound effects.

Added support of AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution. You can enable and configure the technology in the graphical setting menu: “FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0” and “FSR sharpening”. Read more about the technology here.

It is no longer possible to switch to the game’s 32-bit client. Details can be found here.

Now the 14th skill of the “Bulldog” co-driver increases the damage of all rocket launchers.

Improved the front part of the physical model of the “Deadman” cabin. Other parts can now be mounted close to the cabin’s front.

Improved visual appearance of the generator “PU-1 Charge”.

Improved the decoration “Idol of death”.

Improved visual models of recharge boosters.

Fixed a bug when a player could add a leviathan into an armoured car slot.

Fixed a bug that could cause armored vehicles to twitch during movement on certain configurations.

Fixed the bugs where in the “Adventure” mode there was an opportunity to get inside the environmental objects or the location closed by the gate.

Fixed a bug which made it possible to fly outside the “Desert valley” map.

Fixed a bug when the appearance of the “Yaoguai” drone was accompanied by a white stripe effect.

Fixed a bug when the “Trigger”, “Destructor” and “Spark III” weapons could twitch when the car was turning.

Fixed a bug where parts could be mounted or removed from the vehicle with the left mouse button in build mode.

Fixed a bug where the power and maximum speed of an overloaded vehicle with melee weapons could temporarily increase.

Fixed incorrect placement of stones on the map “Founders Canyon”.

Fixed a bug where the player cars could spawn on each other in the raid “Frontier defense” on the map “Crater”.

Fixed incorrect placement of vegetation on the map “Terminal 45” .

Fixed a number of bugs related to environmental objects on the “Naukograd” map.

Fixed a bug with the disappearance of environmental objects on the “East quarter” map.

Fixed a bug with incorrect display of the challenge completion progress on the battle results screen.

Fixed a bug where animations of the “Deadman” cabin and recharge boosters began to launch when shooting the “Skinner” harpoon, rather than during its reloading.

Fixed a bug where destructible objects installed on the range could be destroyed without any interaction with a player or guests.

Improved a number of in-game texts.

