 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Legend of Pomodoro update for 17 February 2022

Patch notes: v1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8220678 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes v1.0.0 → v1.0.1:

  • Added interactions with the animals
  • Added toast notification after unlocked new citizens and animals
  • Added toast notification after unlocked new items
  • Added an option to change the notification SFX
  • Updated the immersive mode for a simpler look
  • Updated the range of timer limit
  • Fixed an item layout issue after unlocking
  • Fixed some typos
  • Improved animation of the characters in scene
  • Improved the font for a few English letters

Changed files in this update

The Legend of Pomodoro Win Depot 1799521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.