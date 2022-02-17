Patch notes: v1.0.1

Patch notes v1.0.0 → v1.0.1:
- Added interactions with the animals
- Added toast notification after unlocked new citizens and animals
- Added toast notification after unlocked new items
- Added an option to change the notification SFX
- Updated the immersive mode for a simpler look
- Updated the range of timer limit
- Fixed an item layout issue after unlocking
- Fixed some typos
- Improved animation of the characters in scene
- Improved the font for a few English letters
