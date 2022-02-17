PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1377

Davy Jones ability sound effect now plays once
Sound effect for all weapon interactions, out of battle
Prevent users from placing chairs too close to other props in customization mode, adjusted indicator arrows
Fixed discovery icons appearing in incorrect positions in the map
Ruffian Repairs
added land boundary object in map editor
Added ambience sound effects for Old Cementery area
updated boundary specs when spawned in real world
#5363 - StoreDBManager Maintenance
Added sea mine to sfx types, for selection in web tools
fixed land boundary issue / added voyage leader mark
updated context menu panel trigger logs for tracking
Added sea mines sound effect
-
Fixed an issue where the player sometimes would have incorrect ship sprites when joining a pvp game.
-
Fixed an issue where the flag colors of the pvp times were incorrect.
refactored POI serialization references
Avoid NullRefs in PvpGame.addPlayerToGame.
Fix for Davy Jones sound effects
added winning battle trigger
Map customization - added stools and small visual changes
audio adjustments
integrated new assets for voyage status indicators in member cells
#5337 - sitting when holding fork and then swinging it can make my orientation on chair change. (Intentional? Funny! )
-
Fixed triumph sound effect, when winning a land battle
-
Fixed background music event for Town Forest Cementery
#5370 - no CTF score UI under map when joining ongoing game
Changed files in this update