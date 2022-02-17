 Skip to content

Arcane Waters Playtest update for 17 February 2022

PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1377

Davy Jones ability sound effect now plays once

Sound effect for all weapon interactions, out of battle

Prevent users from placing chairs too close to other props in customization mode, adjusted indicator arrows

Fixed discovery icons appearing in incorrect positions in the map

Ruffian Repairs

added land boundary object in map editor

Added ambience sound effects for Old Cementery area

updated boundary specs when spawned in real world

#5363 - StoreDBManager Maintenance

Added sea mine to sfx types, for selection in web tools

fixed land boundary issue / added voyage leader mark

updated context menu panel trigger logs for tracking

Added sea mines sound effect

  • Fixed an issue where the player sometimes would have incorrect ship sprites when joining a pvp game.

  • Fixed an issue where the flag colors of the pvp times were incorrect.

refactored POI serialization references

Avoid NullRefs in PvpGame.addPlayerToGame.

Fix for Davy Jones sound effects

added winning battle trigger

Map customization - added stools and small visual changes

audio adjustments

integrated new assets for voyage status indicators in member cells

#5337 - sitting when holding fork and then swinging it can make my orientation on chair change. (Intentional? Funny! )

  • Fixed triumph sound effect, when winning a land battle

  • Fixed background music event for Town Forest Cementery

#5370 - no CTF score UI under map when joining ongoing game

