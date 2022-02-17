 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 17 February 2022

Bugfixes and Improvements

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: UI should behave properly again when game is paused
  • Fixed: Fields now stop growing in winter in sandbox mode (except cabbage, which grows at half speed)
  • Changed one wheat field on Endraville to cabbage, which is a winter crop now
  • Allowed construction of cabbage fields on Endraville
  • Balance: Peasants now eat and heat in random order, so that it isn't always the same ones starving or freezing on shortages
  • Balance: Homeless families now look for homes in random order, again to give those already dying a better chance of survival
  • Small improvement to peasant pathfinding
  • Updated tutorial with respect to wall building

Changed files in this update

