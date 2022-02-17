- Fixed: UI should behave properly again when game is paused
- Fixed: Fields now stop growing in winter in sandbox mode (except cabbage, which grows at half speed)
- Changed one wheat field on Endraville to cabbage, which is a winter crop now
- Allowed construction of cabbage fields on Endraville
- Balance: Peasants now eat and heat in random order, so that it isn't always the same ones starving or freezing on shortages
- Balance: Homeless families now look for homes in random order, again to give those already dying a better chance of survival
- Small improvement to peasant pathfinding
- Updated tutorial with respect to wall building
Black Forest update for 17 February 2022
Bugfixes and Improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
