General Gameplay:
✦ Tuned team balancing
✦ Remove base damage reduction on Salters charge
✦ Remove Salters Bandolier slate and give a refund to players who currently own it
✦ Convert Salters IncendiCharge and Armored Charge to major slates
✦ Adjusted Armored Charge power slate.
✦ Piezo grenade now awards another grenade only when using a grenade to perform the multikill
✦ Fixed cloak effect color on enemy Evander’s weapons.
Larcenauts update for 17 February 2022
Patch Notes 1.3.11 (Bugfix) | February 17, 2022
