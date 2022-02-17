 Skip to content

Larcenauts update for 17 February 2022

Patch Notes 1.3.11 (Bugfix) | February 17, 2022

Patch Notes 1.3.11 (Bugfix) | February 17, 2022 · Build 8220213 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General Gameplay:

✦ Tuned team balancing

✦ Remove base damage reduction on Salters charge

✦ Remove Salters Bandolier slate and give a refund to players who currently own it

✦ Convert Salters IncendiCharge and Armored Charge to major slates

✦ Adjusted Armored Charge power slate.

✦ Piezo grenade now awards another grenade only when using a grenade to perform the multikill

✦ Fixed cloak effect color on enemy Evander’s weapons.

