Today's update adds Simplified Chinese language support.
If you would like to enable it, you can switch languages via right-clicking the game in your Library, clicking on Properties, and selecting the Language tab.
Please note that save data is stored separately per language.
Dawn of Kagura: Natsu's Story update for 18 February 2022
Simplified Chinese Support
Patchnotes via Steam Community
