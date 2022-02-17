Test [v0.0.4]
- Added : Renewal almost all Spiral Equipments
- Added : Spiral Equipments now have its name (I want feedback about how about it)
- Added : New 3D views. Please try to push the button on the bottom right of the screen multiple
times!
- Fixed : The color of Spiral Equipments are very blur
- Fixed : Some UI problems
- Fixed : Wrong challenge displays
- Fixed : Reward for Basic Challenge is not effective
- Fixed : Daily Achievements are now displaying correctly.
- Fixed : Achievements which reach 100% once can always be claimed
- Fixed : Other minor bugs
- Balanced : Prestige Upgrade costs"
Changed files in this update