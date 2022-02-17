 Skip to content

Idle Spiral Playtest update for 17 February 2022

Test [v0.0.4]

Share · View all patches · Build 8220186

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Test [v0.0.4]

  • Added : Renewal almost all Spiral Equipments
  • Added : Spiral Equipments now have its name (I want feedback about how about it)
  • Added : New 3D views. Please try to push the button on the bottom right of the screen multiple

    times!
  • Fixed : The color of Spiral Equipments are very blur
  • Fixed : Some UI problems
  • Fixed : Wrong challenge displays
  • Fixed : Reward for Basic Challenge is not effective
  • Fixed : Daily Achievements are now displaying correctly.
  • Fixed : Achievements which reach 100% once can always be claimed
  • Fixed : Other minor bugs
  • Balanced : Prestige Upgrade costs"

