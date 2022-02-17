Release 1.4.2 Patch Notes

Please find the 1.4.2 patch notes below.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where Ninja Master’s Full Blooming Blade skill was stackable
- Fixed a bug with the invincibility judgment of Ninja Master’s Transform: Phantom Wheel Shuriken skill
- Fixed a bug with the invincibility judgment of Grim Reaper’s swapping and Harvest skill
- Fixed a bug where if the Skeleton-Bomber‘s Kaboom! skill is used, the swapped skull’s skill must be used
- Fixed a bug where The King’s skill was not saved normally
- Fixed a bug where the Poseidon skill cannot cancel the Power Bomb post-delay with dash
- Fixed a bug where if the player has 2 Voodoo Doll items upon death, two effects are activated at once
We are currently reviewing all the feedback received through various channels, and are making additional balance adjustments accordingly. Thank you for all your feedback, and we’ll continue doing our best to create an enjoyable balance for the game.
Changed files in this update