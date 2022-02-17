TYRONE vs COPS - Update 1.2.0

TYRONE vs COPS second update has arrived, and brings a new ability to help you put those awful pigs in their place... Also, the WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP EVENT is really heating up, with our top pig killer having 546 kills under his belt. Can you beat him? Probably not.
Changelog
- New active ability added: Tactical Cocaine.
- Sniper Rifle rate of fire increased by 25%.
- Invert Mouse Y Axis option added in the esc menu.
- Weapon icons are now uniquely colored to aid in swapping.
- New achievement added: Demelanized.
- Bugfix: Abilities are now disabled upon death.
- Bugfix: Tyrone should now properly ragdoll when killed by his own Rocket Launcher.
Changed files in this update