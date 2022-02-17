 Skip to content

Desktop Kanojo update for 17 February 2022

bug fixed

Fixed an issue where playing other animations while walking would not stop the movement.

Fixed an issue where voices would still play when all models were hidden.

Changed files in this update

Desktop Kanojo Windows Depot 1284821
  • Loading history…
Desktop Kanojo - Free DLC (1291700) 个 Depot Depot 1291700
  • Loading history…
