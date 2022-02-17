Version 1.4.4 - Hotfixing Campaign Fog and War Mode

Fixes
- In Campaign, fixed Fog of War restarting to what it looks like Wave 1 when you load a checkpoint
- In War, fixed an issue where Dimensional Rift can start two waves at once
- Added an in-game clickable Menu Button, in case you find your keyboard randomly disconnecting in the middle of a match
- In the Ranked tab, added a text blurb that mentions Ranked Season 3 will be starting March 4th.
That's all for the hotfix, and the above date is also when Version 1.5 will be dropping. This will largely just be fixes, quality of life, balance, and cosmetics. The attempt at adding 15 Quad Element Towers may have broken more things than we thought, and said patch will be addressing all of that, so look forward to that!
