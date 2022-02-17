 Skip to content

Wizardry: The Five Ordeals update for 17 February 2022

Update 2022/2/17

Updates

  • Slightly increases the speed of teleportation across floors.
  • Slightly improved the display speed of teleporters that cross floors.
  • Changed the cursor behavior when casting the spells "Divine Trap", "Heal" (in camp), "Heal Party" (in camp), state recovery spell (in camp), and revive (in camp) spell.
  • Changed the filter process for Portrait_b.
  • When a monster name is set to Japanese only, if there is a singular or plural form of the English name in the data, the English name will be displayed in the Monster Dictonary.

Fixes

  • If the user file that defined the scenario to be launched was corrupted for some reason, the game would not proceed from the "NOW LOADING" display at startup.
  • When chanting the spell "Divine Trap," the spell count was displayed on characters who had not learned the spell.
  • Incorrect processing was occurring when selecting "Return" during revival spell casting.

