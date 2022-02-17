Update Alpha 1.0.2

UI
- Added cursor texture
- Changed size of skill panel
Bugfixes
- Fixed HP regeneration of enemies
- Fixed SP regeneration of enemies
- Fixed heat reset
- Fixed projectiles cleanup
Balancing
- Increased enemies count (normals, elites, bosses) in crystal biome
- Increased enemies count (normals, elites, bosses) in ice biome
- Increased enemies count (normals) in starter biome
- Increased Eagltron SP from 3750 to 5000
- Increased Eagltron HP from 3000 to 5000
- Increased Eagltron SP regeneration from 5.76 HP/second to 7.2 HP/second
- Increased Nitron SP from 7500 to 15000
- Increased Nitron HP from 5000 to 10000
- Increased Nitron left / right SP from 5000 to 10000
- Increased Nitron left / right HP from 2500 to 7500
- Increased Nitron top cannon SP from 7500 to 10000
- Increased Nitron top cannon HP from 5000 to 7500
- Increased Eagltron Prime SP from 10000 to 20000
- Increased Eagltron Prime HP from 7500 to 15000
- Increased Eagltron Prime SP regeneration from 5.76 HP/second to 8.64 HP/second
- Increased Eagltron Prime HP regeneration from 2.88 HP/second to 4.32 HP/second
- Increased Totem SP from 250 to 1000
- Increased Totem HP from 250 to 1000
- Increased Boss Building SP from 250 to 2500
- Increased Boss Building HP from 1000 to 1250
- Increased ProtoTower SP from 250 to 1250
- Increased ProtoTower HP from 500 to 1500
- Increased ProtoTower cannon SP from 250 to 1250
- Increased ProtoTower cannon HP from 100 to 1000
- Increased CrystalTowerCannon SP from 2500 to 3000
- Increased CrystalTower SP from 1250 to 3000
- Increased Elite Monster HP from 1000 to 1250
- Increased Elite Monster Speed from 7 to 7.5
- Increased Elite Raumschiffo Speed from 7.5 to 8
- Increased Snaktron SP from 5000 to 6500
- Increased Snaktron HP from 2500 to 3000
- Increased Snaktron cannon SP from 1000 to 2500
Changed files in this update