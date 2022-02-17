 Skip to content

Nitroverse update for 17 February 2022

Update Alpha 1.0.2

Build 8219326

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UI

  • Added cursor texture
  • Changed size of skill panel

Bugfixes

  • Fixed HP regeneration of enemies
  • Fixed SP regeneration of enemies
  • Fixed heat reset
  • Fixed projectiles cleanup

Balancing

  • Increased enemies count (normals, elites, bosses) in crystal biome
  • Increased enemies count (normals, elites, bosses) in ice biome
  • Increased enemies count (normals) in starter biome
  • Increased Eagltron SP from 3750 to 5000
  • Increased Eagltron HP from 3000 to 5000
  • Increased Eagltron SP regeneration from 5.76 HP/second to 7.2 HP/second
  • Increased Nitron SP from 7500 to 15000
  • Increased Nitron HP from 5000 to 10000
  • Increased Nitron left / right SP from 5000 to 10000
  • Increased Nitron left / right HP from 2500 to 7500
  • Increased Nitron top cannon SP from 7500 to 10000
  • Increased Nitron top cannon HP from 5000 to 7500
  • Increased Eagltron Prime SP from 10000 to 20000
  • Increased Eagltron Prime HP from 7500 to 15000
  • Increased Eagltron Prime SP regeneration from 5.76 HP/second to 8.64 HP/second
  • Increased Eagltron Prime HP regeneration from 2.88 HP/second to 4.32 HP/second
  • Increased Totem SP from 250 to 1000
  • Increased Totem HP from 250 to 1000
  • Increased Boss Building SP from 250 to 2500
  • Increased Boss Building HP from 1000 to 1250
  • Increased ProtoTower SP from 250 to 1250
  • Increased ProtoTower HP from 500 to 1500
  • Increased ProtoTower cannon SP from 250 to 1250
  • Increased ProtoTower cannon HP from 100 to 1000
  • Increased CrystalTowerCannon SP from 2500 to 3000
  • Increased CrystalTower SP from 1250 to 3000
  • Increased Elite Monster HP from 1000 to 1250
  • Increased Elite Monster Speed from 7 to 7.5
  • Increased Elite Raumschiffo Speed from 7.5 to 8
  • Increased Snaktron SP from 5000 to 6500
  • Increased Snaktron HP from 2500 to 3000
  • Increased Snaktron cannon SP from 1000 to 2500

