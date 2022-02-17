 Skip to content

VRoid Studio update for 17 February 2022

[v1.4.1] Fixed bug causing wrists and knees to move unnaturally on some VRM apps

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.

VRoid Studio v1.4.1 update concerns the following:

■ Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that caused models' wrists and knees to bend unnaturally in some apps supporting VRM files.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the hair guidelines to flip back to default when you try to resize after flipping them once.
  • Fixed a bug that caused flipped hair groups' outlines to disappear.

■ Changes

  • The file being edited and the VRoid Studio version names now display in the title bar of the software window.
  • Shortened the names of bones.
  • When Combine Hair Mesh is on, submeshes will be combined too.

We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates. Thank you for your continued support.

