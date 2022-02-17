Patch v1.0.8 Released

Patch v1.0.8 for God of War is now live
Please restart Steam to receive the update immediately.
Patch Notes
Fixes
- Xbox Controllers will now show correct glyphs for joystick keybinds
- Item shops should now properly allow players to exit who could not before
- Implemented a possible fix for instant crashes related to input devices
- Saving the game will now attempt retries if the first try fails
- An error message will now show if manually saving the game fails
For a list of the topics we're currently tracking, please refer to our Known Issues. If you are experiencing any of these problems, submitting a ticket greatly helps us gather all of the information we need to properly access each one. We appreciate your continued patience as our team investigates your reports.
