Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 17 February 2022

1.38.1.6 (version 1428)

Share · View all patches · Build 8218777 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via CS:GO Blog

STEAM INPUT / CONTROLLER

Note to controller users: Please be sure to re-apply default settings from the Controller Configuration menu in the Steam Overlay.

  • Various default binding changes for controllers only. Quick Buy radial menus are triggered with the D-Pad and Bumper Buttons while the BuyZoneLayer is active.
  • Simplified set of Radial Action Override Layers. By default, the right stick is used to control the radial. If XYAB are bound to a radial button, the left stick is used instead.
  • Fixes for DeathMatch BuyZoneLayer.
  • Console/Quick Buy Radial menus match the same layout of the conventional Buy menu.
  • Danger Zone Controller Support: Fixed Spawn Menu Controls. Fixed Drone strafing.
  • Known issue: Button binds in Action Override Layers are not displayed in in-line glyphs.

UI

Note to “radial_quickinventory.txt” users: you can set “cl_quickinventory_filename” to point to a different file name in the same directory.

  • radial_quickinventory.txt: added “ROTATION_OFFSET” field, which will rotate the entire radial by the given number of degrees.
  • Quick Inventory and Quick Grenade Radial: Fix for missing items (Bump Mines, Shields, etc.) not displaying.
  • Various Inline Button Glyph fixes (ongoing).

MISC

  • Added server convar sv_max_allowed_developer that determines highest developer value for attached clients
  • getpos and getpos_exact are now cheat protected

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, German, Italian, Japanese, Spanish - Latin America, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Simplified Chinese, and Turkish

English Localization

  • Scoreboard_Mouse_Enable_Instruction: [{s:scoreboard_mouse_enable_bind}] Enable Cursor[{s:h:scoreboard_mouse_enable_bind}] Enable Cursor
  • Scoreboard_Toggle_Instruction: [{s:scoreboard_toggle_bind}] Toggle Scoreboard[{s:h:scoreboard_toggle_bind}] Toggle Scoreboard

