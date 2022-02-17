1.38.1.6 (version 1428)

STEAM INPUT / CONTROLLER
Note to controller users: Please be sure to re-apply default settings from the Controller Configuration menu in the Steam Overlay.
- Various default binding changes for controllers only. Quick Buy radial menus are triggered with the D-Pad and Bumper Buttons while the BuyZoneLayer is active.
- Simplified set of Radial Action Override Layers. By default, the right stick is used to control the radial. If XYAB are bound to a radial button, the left stick is used instead.
- Fixes for DeathMatch BuyZoneLayer.
- Console/Quick Buy Radial menus match the same layout of the conventional Buy menu.
- Danger Zone Controller Support: Fixed Spawn Menu Controls. Fixed Drone strafing.
- Known issue: Button binds in Action Override Layers are not displayed in in-line glyphs.
UI
Note to “radial_quickinventory.txt” users: you can set “cl_quickinventory_filename” to point to a different file name in the same directory.
- radial_quickinventory.txt: added “ROTATION_OFFSET” field, which will rotate the entire radial by the given number of degrees.
- Quick Inventory and Quick Grenade Radial: Fix for missing items (Bump Mines, Shields, etc.) not displaying.
- Various Inline Button Glyph fixes (ongoing).
MISC
- Added server convar sv_max_allowed_developer that determines highest developer value for attached clients
- getpos and getpos_exact are now cheat protected
Extra notes