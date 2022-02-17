 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Dura Vita Online update for 17 February 2022

Patch 4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8218625 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added lots of new recipes that you can find off monsters that will unlock alchemy potions to craft. Very rare.
  • Fixed player attacking when closing other windows.
  • Added 50+ new items that mostly are used for alchemy.
  • Changed crafting skill gains. The higher level the item the more you will get.
  • Updated Archmage boss to be more dynamic. You can now spawn him at the orange orb in the temple. 10 min cooldown.
  • Lots of animation and small bug fixes.
  • Almost all loot has been updated.
  • Teleport runes are now available to buy at the mage.
  • Resource gathering has been updated and fixed.
  • Added several new artifacts and when finding artifacts there is a chance for a minor or major one.
  • Huge backend code update regarding armors and how they look on the player. Added new armors.
  • Added bank limit to the bank.
  • Lots more I forgot to write down for the last month :)!

Changed files in this update

Dura Vita Content Depot 1303591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.