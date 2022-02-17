- Added lots of new recipes that you can find off monsters that will unlock alchemy potions to craft. Very rare.
- Fixed player attacking when closing other windows.
- Added 50+ new items that mostly are used for alchemy.
- Changed crafting skill gains. The higher level the item the more you will get.
- Updated Archmage boss to be more dynamic. You can now spawn him at the orange orb in the temple. 10 min cooldown.
- Lots of animation and small bug fixes.
- Almost all loot has been updated.
- Teleport runes are now available to buy at the mage.
- Resource gathering has been updated and fixed.
- Added several new artifacts and when finding artifacts there is a chance for a minor or major one.
- Huge backend code update regarding armors and how they look on the player. Added new armors.
- Added bank limit to the bank.
- Lots more I forgot to write down for the last month :)!
Dura Vita Online update for 17 February 2022
Patch 4.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update