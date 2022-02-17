 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Communist Clicker update for 17 February 2022

Your ears are safe!

Share · View all patches · Build 8218617 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
MacOS support is here!

We've finally added support for MacOS users along with a few other things. Also, I'm very sorry for all you headphone users out there.

Note: MacOS support is experimental and may not work. If you encounter any issues with the MacOS build, please email us at cruzandjaxhope@gmail.com and we will look into it.

Cheers,

TheGamer982

Added:

  • Experimental MacOS support.

  • Music button for toggling on/off music. Located in the gameplay menu.

Changed:

  • Stonks now have a higher chance of increasing in price.

  • "Crash The Stonks Market" Item in the black market now has a greater effect on the stonks market.

  • Nuclear missiles now improve points/click, workers, and worker effort in addition to now having a bad impact on the stonks market.

Changed files in this update

Communist Clicker Content Depot 1843921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.