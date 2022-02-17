Your ears are safe!

MacOS support is here!
We've finally added support for MacOS users along with a few other things. Also, I'm very sorry for all you headphone users out there.
Note: MacOS support is experimental and may not work. If you encounter any issues with the MacOS build, please email us at cruzandjaxhope@gmail.com and we will look into it.
Cheers,
TheGamer982
Added:
-
Experimental MacOS support.
-
Music button for toggling on/off music. Located in the gameplay menu.
Changed:
-
Stonks now have a higher chance of increasing in price.
-
"Crash The Stonks Market" Item in the black market now has a greater effect on the stonks market.
-
Nuclear missiles now improve points/click, workers, and worker effort in addition to now having a bad impact on the stonks market.
Changed files in this update