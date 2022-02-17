Patch 4 - Community Map Sharing & Feature Additions!

Patch 4 is out featuring Community Map Sharing, Network improvements, addition visual options and plenty more features, tweaks and fixes!
New Features:
- Steam-Workshop map sharing You can browse, upload and download maps from the workshop in-game!
(upload a map to the workshop using the Red Save Icon.
- Help Button now opens a help window with a description and keyboard shortcuts.
- Custom 2D tokens now have opacity (for ghost an such).
- Random Roam Toggle on all Ai.
- Bow and Arrow!
- Clouds, Abyss & Table Visibility toggles.
- View as player added to the FOW (Fog of War) Painter.
- Full screen toggle.
Tweaks:
- Network stability improvements.
- Chat auto opens on message received.
- Abyss Shader completely dark before reaching table.
- 'R' to reset object rotation and position in Build mode.
- "Move" button order changed to make it more obvious that it's a button.
Fixed:
- First chat message only half showing.
- Game not running in offline mode.
- Artifacting on some assets.
- Road Shader not working with FOW.
- Item animations not toggle-able simultaneously.
- FOW not working on non-square maps.
Changed files in this update