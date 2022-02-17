 Skip to content

The RPG Engine update for 17 February 2022

Patch 4 - Community Map Sharing & Feature Additions!

Share · View all patches · Build 8218498 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 4 is out featuring Community Map Sharing, Network improvements, addition visual options and plenty more features, tweaks and fixes!

New Features:

  • Steam-Workshop map sharing You can browse, upload and download maps from the workshop in-game!

    (upload a map to the workshop using the Red Save Icon.
  • Help Button now opens a help window with a description and keyboard shortcuts.
  • Custom 2D tokens now have opacity (for ghost an such).
  • Random Roam Toggle on all Ai.
  • Bow and Arrow!
  • Clouds, Abyss & Table Visibility toggles.
  • View as player added to the FOW (Fog of War) Painter.
  • Full screen toggle.

Tweaks:

  • Network stability improvements.
  • Chat auto opens on message received.
  • Abyss Shader completely dark before reaching table.
  • 'R' to reset object rotation and position in Build mode.
  • "Move" button order changed to make it more obvious that it's a button.

Fixed:

  • First chat message only half showing.
  • Game not running in offline mode.
  • Artifacting on some assets.
  • Road Shader not working with FOW.
  • Item animations not toggle-able simultaneously.
  • FOW not working on non-square maps.

