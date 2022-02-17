Update v0.9.0 out now! XP system, New Outfits and some bug fixes!

Hey! just released the latest update. This adds a new XP system to the game. Earn XP from doing well in matches and show off for all to see! This Update also includes new outfits unlocked through the XP system(With more to be added in the coming week) as well as progress bars for the locked outfits so you can see how close you are to unlocking a certain item :).

Also the following bugs have been fixed:

Zeus Skin being locked again for some users

Avacado Hat unlock not working

Fix Camera Panning on some versions of Spooder Town Stage

I know there are some glitches with Head Hunters, I will be fixing those next and should have something for it out in the next few days :)

tyty peace and love peace and love