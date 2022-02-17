 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Just Act Natural update for 17 February 2022

Update v0.9.0!

Share · View all patches · Build 8218488 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update v0.9.0 out now! XP system, New Outfits and some bug fixes!

Hey! just released the latest update. This adds a new XP system to the game. Earn XP from doing well in matches and show off for all to see! This Update also includes new outfits unlocked through the XP system(With more to be added in the coming week) as well as progress bars for the locked outfits so you can see how close you are to unlocking a certain item :).

Also the following bugs have been fixed:

  • Zeus Skin being locked again for some users
  • Avacado Hat unlock not working
  • Fix Camera Panning on some versions of Spooder Town Stage

I know there are some glitches with Head Hunters, I will be fixing those next and should have something for it out in the next few days :)

tyty peace and love peace and love

  • Connelius

Changed files in this update

Just Act Natural Content Depot 1485081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.