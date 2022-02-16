v0.22.9 - Supportive Crew

Long missing behavior was added - crew help each other in large tasks
Changelog:
- Multiple crew members can work on a single job
- Change: Camera movement speed depending on how much you scrolled in
- Change: Now - when clicking on multiple overlaying objects - the top-most is selected first
- Fixed issue with placement pipes >12 tiles from station center
- Resolved issue where dropped items in saved games were left on the ground forever
- Resolved issue where unit panel didn't work after loading game save
What's next? I'll work on a pipe system supporting devices with multiple inputs - so that advanced production devices could be automated.
