Client Release Notes 8.2.2

Greetings, Captains,

Our latest client, v8.2.2 is now live on Facebook and Steam. It will be rolled out to Windows, Google Play, and iOS next week, followed by a release on our other android platforms (Amazon, Huawei, and Samsung).

This new update will introduce various changes, some of these changes will only go live once all players are on v8.2.2. A forced update is currently scheduled for 02/28 after which v8.2.2 will be mandatory to continue playing.

What’s new in v8.2.2?

New loading screen

It was time for a change, wasn’t it?

This new loading screen highlights Captain Picard's beginnings with Star Trek: The Next Generation. Just in time, as we’re about to follow him on his next adventure with Star Trek: Picard Season 2!

Event Hub

We’ve made some improvements to the Event Hub:

an informational text is now available and depicts what types of events can be found in the Event Hub

Objective Events will now unlock at level 4 and will show an icon to identify their type

Objective Events will now show progress more clearly, instead of showing percentages

Our goal with Objective Events is to have different sets of them, to cater to a wide range of players.

Training Events will be aimed towards newer players, to help them get familiarized with various aspects of game play.

Power Up Events will be geared towards more experienced players, engaged in performing well in competitive events.

Endurance Events, which are our month long events for special occasions.

Quantum Pass (not live yet)

Purchasing the Quantum Pass will allow you to collect 50 Quantum per day, for 10 consecutive days, providing a boost for your Crew Retrieval efforts.

The Quantum Pass will make its debut on Tuesday, February 28, once all players are on 8.2.2.

We hope you’ll enjoy this new update, and are looking forward to your feedback.

Thank you for playing,

The STAR TREK TIMELINES Team