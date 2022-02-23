 Skip to content

The Sims™ 4 update for 23 February 2022

The Sims™ 4 My Wedding Stories Game Pack Is Here!

Buy The Sims™ 4 My Wedding Stories now and start planning your Sims’ big day.

Make it as special as their love story by having them tour venues, taste cakes, and try on wedding clothes. You can even choose a Sim of honor! At the wedding you’ll see all your choices come together into a beautiful ceremony. Then, at the reception, your Sims will invite family and friends to celebrate with them. There’ll be dancing, cake cutting, and maybe even a bouquet toss!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1621460/The_Sims_4_My_Wedding_Stories_Game_Pack

Changed files in this update

