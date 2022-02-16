 Skip to content

Couch Party Game Night update for 16 February 2022

New TP Character & More

Last edited by Wendy

2022 02 16

  • fixed double ammo boxes getting dropped by Ai
  • fixed not being able to aim in slow motion devMode
  • fixed targets spawning too fast in other modes

    -- rockets and grenades now blow apart Ai

    -- smokes now block line of sight for Ai

    -- targets can now take aim and shoot

    --- new boss type added to TP mode ***

2022 02 14

  • added extra tiers for look and aim sensitivities in config menu (faster & slower)
  • fixed a bug where you could change maps to start a game without marking a player
  • fixed last animation frame of TP targets not setting to be the frame to explode
  • fixed setting not applying to targets if you enable them in a match with 1HKs

    -- changed TP drop speed for 1HKs to once a second (still every 5 normally)

    -- changed Target Practice distance tracking from "killshots" to "target hits"

    -- changed bullet velocity of LGR set's NZ pistol to match specs of RG bullets

