New TP Character & More

2022 02 16
- fixed double ammo boxes getting dropped by Ai
- fixed not being able to aim in slow motion devMode
- fixed targets spawning too fast in other modes
-- rockets and grenades now blow apart Ai
-- smokes now block line of sight for Ai
-- targets can now take aim and shoot
--- new boss type added to TP mode ***
2022 02 14
- added extra tiers for look and aim sensitivities in config menu (faster & slower)
- fixed a bug where you could change maps to start a game without marking a player
- fixed last animation frame of TP targets not setting to be the frame to explode
- fixed setting not applying to targets if you enable them in a match with 1HKs
-- changed TP drop speed for 1HKs to once a second (still every 5 normally)
-- changed Target Practice distance tracking from "killshots" to "target hits"
-- changed bullet velocity of LGR set's NZ pistol to match specs of RG bullets
Changed files in this update