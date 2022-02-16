Update 0.5.0.4

Hey guys,
this time around we are releasing version 0.5.0.4, which comes with the following changes:
Bug Fixes
- Smoke particles apply sunlight now
- Questicons above NPCs were bugged sometimes
- Camera no longer jumps up in 1st person when aggresively choosing your next potion/tool
- Static entites (like Campfire) no longer spawn too deep into the ground when there is a snow layer
- If you ever wondered, why Bob didn't like giving you a construction flag... it is fixed now
- Loottables refined to not give out too much of the same loot
- Changing mouse sensitivity does not require restart anymore
- Bandits no longer kill themselves if they might hurt one another in the heat of a battle
- Hair no longer despawns in Q-menu in 1st person
- Bears could not be hit because their collision box was too small
- Mac users now also receive latest updates
New Features
- It's possible to store extended data per block, allowing...
- ...plants that grow when you are away from a chunk, or not playing the game at all
- Signs with text, that are visible on the map/minimap ... and right in front of you!
- A potion that brings you back home safely, turns out all you needed was a beer and a good amount of sleep
- Startquests give a shovel and an axe along the other items
- Wardrobe can now be opened and has visual content
As always, please don't hesitate and report further issues you might encounter. Your feedback is appreciated.
qb Team
Changed depots in developer branch