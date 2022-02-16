Escort Simulator 2 Release Feature Update v1.18

February 16, 2022
Early Access Build Update v1.18 - Bouncing Boobs Update
Patch v1.18 fixes a few bugs that were reported by users in our community.
Full Breast and Ass dynamics are now in nude scenes, girls have much more realistic bounce, check out the strip club!!
+10 XP Level Requirements have been significantly lowered to reduce excessive grind that some early players were experiencing
The clothing toggle in the shower scene and cam show scene has been fixed. Also hair penetrations has been greatly improved and we will continue to refine hair dynamics as development continues.
We adjusted UI scale to fit variable resolutions which should make the UI much easier to see
