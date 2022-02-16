 Skip to content

The Colorful Creature update for 16 February 2022

TCC Beta 1.8.5.1 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Zero Gravity Limiter
  • Added Functionality with Gravity Limiters with Zero Gravity
  • 3 brand new background blocks for your levels! Normal, Vertical and Horizontal spikes! (they aren't what you think)
  • Added warnings if you tried to skip wheel cooldown
  • Added 20 levels from the calendar to endless run
  • Increased chance to get a calendar level
  • Few bugfixes

