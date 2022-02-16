- Added Zero Gravity Limiter
- Added Functionality with Gravity Limiters with Zero Gravity
- 3 brand new background blocks for your levels! Normal, Vertical and Horizontal spikes! (they aren't what you think)
- Added warnings if you tried to skip wheel cooldown
- Added 20 levels from the calendar to endless run
- Increased chance to get a calendar level
- Few bugfixes
The Colorful Creature update for 16 February 2022
TCC Beta 1.8.5.1 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
