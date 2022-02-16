 Skip to content

ITRP _ Gas Prison update for 16 February 2022

Spanish and other changes

Last edited by Wendy

Minor changes to the text. Now it has become less boring.

Controller support is temporarily disabled as it was ruining the game for other players.

The game pauses when the window defocuses.

Players with multiple graphics drivers get a message at the start of the game that the game may start using a slower driver (I'm working on this issue).

Final screen changes.

And..... ADDED SPANISH LANGUAGE... and I just now realized that the description of the game also needs to be translated into Spanish...

