Walkabout Mini Golf update for 17 February 2022

v2.95 - Sweetopia Release

Build 8217461

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New DLC Course: SWEETOPIA
  • LIV support
  • Course records are now full 18 (rather than front 9 + back 9). But your old scores will be automatically upgraded
  • Lost balls and foxhunt clues you've already found appear as ghosted objects so you can help others find them
  • In multiplayer, hitting trigger will usually take you to your own ball, rather than standing behind whoever's turn it is.
  • The stroke limit is still 4 over par, but after hitting 3 over par it automatically adds one stroke and advances you to the next hole

