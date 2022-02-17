- New DLC Course: SWEETOPIA
- LIV support
- Course records are now full 18 (rather than front 9 + back 9). But your old scores will be automatically upgraded
- Lost balls and foxhunt clues you've already found appear as ghosted objects so you can help others find them
- In multiplayer, hitting trigger will usually take you to your own ball, rather than standing behind whoever's turn it is.
- The stroke limit is still 4 over par, but after hitting 3 over par it automatically adds one stroke and advances you to the next hole
Walkabout Mini Golf update for 17 February 2022
v2.95 - Sweetopia Release
Patchnotes via Steam Community
