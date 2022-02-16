 Skip to content

Being Ball update for 16 February 2022

Update Notes for Feb 2022

Changes:

  • First level cutscenes can now be skipped.
  • Separated environment from menu scene to ease development.
  • Game will now slowly pause until complete halt. Before that, it was still running slowly in the background indefinitely.
  • Changes to the Savegame. Please make sure not to skip this update as it will change your savegame files structure and please report any issues loading your savegame!
  • Buoyancy script optimizations.

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where the last level details won’t be saved when finishing the level.
  • Fixed potentially wrong details presented in level buttons.
  • Fixed an issue preventing subsequent cutscenes from showing.
  • Fixed initial cutscenes won’t start as blank screen causing picking the level before it starts in some rare occasions.
  • Fixed ball won’t reset after falling to the water before activating any checkpoint in the first level, causing the game to be stuck at looking at the water indefinitely.
  • Fixed a minor issue where levels start before all objects are done loading.

Please Note

Dropping Linux & Android development for now to speed up core game development.

