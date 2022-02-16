Update Notes for Feb 2022

Changes:
- First level cutscenes can now be skipped.
- Separated environment from menu scene to ease development.
- Game will now slowly pause until complete halt. Before that, it was still running slowly in the background indefinitely.
- Changes to the Savegame. Please make sure not to skip this update as it will change your savegame files structure and please report any issues loading your savegame!
- Buoyancy script optimizations.
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where the last level details won’t be saved when finishing the level.
- Fixed potentially wrong details presented in level buttons.
- Fixed an issue preventing subsequent cutscenes from showing.
- Fixed initial cutscenes won’t start as blank screen causing picking the level before it starts in some rare occasions.
- Fixed ball won’t reset after falling to the water before activating any checkpoint in the first level, causing the game to be stuck at looking at the water indefinitely.
- Fixed a minor issue where levels start before all objects are done loading.
Please Note
Dropping Linux & Android development for now to speed up core game development.
Changed files in this update