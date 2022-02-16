Update 1.0.2.3

We have a quick update today that adds a series of messages to help guide players during requisition in Invasion scenarios.
New Messages:
- Added warning message when defender in Invasion scenarios tries to end preturn without deploying any units.
- Added pop up message during requisition turns when defender cannot deploy reinforcements because of attacker air supremacy over all ports in Invasion scenarios.
- Added pop up message reminding players to restart game after swapping between unit graphic styles in options.
Fixes:
- Fixed a rare AI logic error that could cause encircled AI units to fail to move.
- Fixed missing description tool tip for Invasion scenarios.
- Fixed duplicated 21st Anti-Tank regiment in the British 1939 order of battle.
Changed files in this update