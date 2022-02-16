Misc update

Version 0.55509160
🎯 [Skills] The state of the focused skill is now saved to disk.
🎯 [Misc] Quick play previously required first stopping the currently running game if it acted as host. This is no longer necessary.
🎯 [Misc] Left-clicking UI elements is now more responsive.
🎯 [Misc] Zoom is now disabled for the transparent map mode. To change the zoom for this map mode, zoom in/out in the full screen map and then switch back to the transparent map.
🎯 [Misc] It is now possible to hold right mouse button when selling items in the shop, and when moving items to/from the Continuum Transmuter.
🎯 [Misc] It is now possible to trigger multiple active auxiliary items if they are bound to the same key.
🎯 [Bug] Fixed some incorrect texts.
Changed files in this update