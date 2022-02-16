 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Nienix update for 16 February 2022

Misc update

Share · View all patches · Build 8217287 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.55509160

🎯 [Skills] The state of the focused skill is now saved to disk.

🎯 [Misc] Quick play previously required first stopping the currently running game if it acted as host. This is no longer necessary.

🎯 [Misc] Left-clicking UI elements is now more responsive.

🎯 [Misc] Zoom is now disabled for the transparent map mode. To change the zoom for this map mode, zoom in/out in the full screen map and then switch back to the transparent map.

🎯 [Misc] It is now possible to hold right mouse button when selling items in the shop, and when moving items to/from the Continuum Transmuter.

🎯 [Misc] It is now possible to trigger multiple active auxiliary items if they are bound to the same key.

🎯 [Bug] Fixed some incorrect texts.

Changed files in this update

Nienix Content Depot 1332761
  • Loading history…
Nienix Depot Linux Depot 1332762
  • Loading history…
Nienix Depot MacOS Depot 1332763
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.