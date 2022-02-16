 Skip to content

幻想乡妖怪塔防 ~ Touhou Monster TD update for 16 February 2022

2022/2/17 Patch

Build 8217216 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fix the problem of skill failure in some cases
  2. Fix the problem that Alchemy Spring may no longer generate blue points
  3. Optimized the performance of Blessing "Miko of Destiny"
  4. The display of damage numbers can now be turned off in the settings

