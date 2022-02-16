- Fix the problem of skill failure in some cases
- Fix the problem that Alchemy Spring may no longer generate blue points
- Optimized the performance of Blessing "Miko of Destiny"
- The display of damage numbers can now be turned off in the settings
幻想乡妖怪塔防 ~ Touhou Monster TD update for 16 February 2022
2022/2/17 Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
