Isles of Pangaea update for 16 February 2022

Update 0.10.8.6 (Spinosaurus Spawn Chance Update)

Update 0.10.8.6 (Spinosaurus Spawn Chance Update)

Build 8217174

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🔹Spinosaurus are now uncommon on the beaches instead of rare.

🔹Spinosaurus are now common in the jungles instead of rare.

🔹Walking with your dinosaur should no longer scroll the chat log up or down.

