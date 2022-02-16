Update 0.10.8.6 (Spinosaurus Spawn Chance Update)

🔹Spinosaurus are now uncommon on the beaches instead of rare.
🔹Spinosaurus are now common in the jungles instead of rare.
🔹Walking with your dinosaur should no longer scroll the chat log up or down.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
🔹Spinosaurus are now uncommon on the beaches instead of rare.
🔹Spinosaurus are now common in the jungles instead of rare.
🔹Walking with your dinosaur should no longer scroll the chat log up or down.
Changed files in this update