Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 16 February 2022

Build 0.127

Build 8217168 · Last edited by Wendy

-Added Tractor Beam / Grapple hook beam. Left or right click to activate either mode. Replaced Trash Vac (which can still be crafted) for pick up trash. Grapple for when marooned near objects in space.

-Updated asteroid mesh and activity culling to allow grapplehook from further

-Updated HUD for secondary fire functionality

-Fixed equipped item text to reset on empty hotbar use.

-Fixed grider destruction on base impact

-Updated world scene. A whole new world to explore!

