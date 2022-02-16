Update v1.1.1

Another regular update, with several improvements and an important fix for old DirectX 9 games:
- Fixed compatibility with some DirectX 9 games (e.g. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare titles). Reported by Anonymous, Ellis et al.
- Improved GUI responsiveness during initial activation.
- Combined GPU Selection and GPU Status tabs in order to make room for new tabs in future versions.
- Added Overview section to GPU and CPU information to make it easy/convenient to determine overall status immediately without having to expand sub-sections.
- Modified Desktop Test window size to blend with the automatic scaling features, making it more convenient for users with high DPI/resolutions.
- Small loading speedup, UI sharpness tweaks and 3rd-party component fixes and optimizations.
New game-play related features should be available in the next version. Documentation will be updated soon.
Changed files in this update