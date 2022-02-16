 Skip to content

Game Dashboard update for 16 February 2022

Update v1.1.1

Build 8216022 · Last edited by Wendy

Another regular update, with several improvements and an important fix for old DirectX 9 games:

  • Fixed compatibility with some DirectX 9 games (e.g. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare titles). Reported by Anonymous, Ellis et al.
  • Improved GUI responsiveness during initial activation.
  • Combined GPU Selection and GPU Status tabs in order to make room for new tabs in future versions.
  • Added Overview section to GPU and CPU information to make it easy/convenient to determine overall status immediately without having to expand sub-sections.
  • Modified Desktop Test window size to blend with the automatic scaling features, making it more convenient for users with high DPI/resolutions.
  • Small loading speedup, UI sharpness tweaks and 3rd-party component fixes and optimizations.

New game-play related features should be available in the next version. Documentation will be updated soon.

