Rebellion update for 16 February 2022

New Dodge, New NPC and Enemies, Combat Experience improvement and more

Rebellion update for 16 February 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:
  • New dodge: Now has animation for each direction
  • Changed dodge attack: modified the animation and movement when attacking after dodge.
  • New ally NPC: Added a new ally npc that can be found after leaving the prison.
  • New enemies: Added new enemy variations and removed the repetition of them in the bailey scenario.
  • AI: new behavior, enemy sometimes moving away from the player when being too close.
  • Balanced number of characters in the bailey scenario.
Fixed:
  • Enemies in bailey not accessing one of the houses with stairs.
  • Dungeon scenario had a chance to start player locked.
  • Enemy hit by backstab was not starting combat music (not recorded as fighting the player)
  • Back Prison: Shovels everywhere
  • Back Prison: Collision inside the prison and some glitches may occur

