New Dodge, New NPC and Enemies, Combat Experience improvement and more

Features:
- New dodge: Now has animation for each direction
- Changed dodge attack: modified the animation and movement when attacking after dodge.
- New ally NPC: Added a new ally npc that can be found after leaving the prison.
- New enemies: Added new enemy variations and removed the repetition of them in the bailey scenario.
- AI: new behavior, enemy sometimes moving away from the player when being too close.
- Balanced number of characters in the bailey scenario.
Fixed:
- Enemies in bailey not accessing one of the houses with stairs.
- Dungeon scenario had a chance to start player locked.
- Enemy hit by backstab was not starting combat music (not recorded as fighting the player)
- Back Prison: Shovels everywhere
- Back Prison: Collision inside the prison and some glitches may occur
