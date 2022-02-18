Update Notes for Patch 2.31

Hey Dreadlanders!
Time for a new patch!
With this patch we introduce armor traits, some new items with fire and overall improving the Quality of Life in the game. We hope you enjoy it!
Added traits to armor
- Thorns (chance to proc poison on melee hit)
- Spikes (damage on melee hit)
- Shroud (-10% ranged hit chance)
- Overdrive (chance to proc Overdrive buff on hit)
- Regen (chance to proc Heal over Time on hit)
- Hemostasis (First bleed is negated)
- Retribution (chance to be inspired on hit)
- Grit (increased chance to resist pinning)
Note: Armor can't be upgraded in the workshop yet but this will be added in the next patch
New Weapon Traits
- Incendiary, give a 35% chance on hit to set the target on fire
- Firestarter, give a 100% chance on hit to set the target on fire (Only on Epic weapons)
New Items
- Added Igniter Grenade (fire grenade)
- Igniter Grenades fire stays for 3 turns
New Mechanics
- Fire now stay on ground and applies burn to anyone who passes through it
- Flamethrower fire now stays on ground for 1 turn
Quality Of Life improvements
- Loot boxes can now be opened anywhere, you no longer need to bring them back to your workshop
- Throwing a grenade a short distance will now scatter less.
- Short throw is 4 squares or less
- You can now make the fighter move towards the mouse cursor by keeping it pressed (outside combat)
- Touch up on shoot lines and move lines to make them look nicer
- Made it more clear when a fighter is affected by the “Click” debuff and next shot will jam the weapon
- Fighters can now Overwatch when pinned
Fixes
- Fixed issue with checking melee weapon traits instead of ranged when shooting while standing next to a downed enemy.
- Fixed issue with challenge "Fair Fight" and Scrap Mines / Leg Trap failing the challenge
- Fixed issue with escaping Wellspring dungeon
- Fixed issue when interaction with two different interactions at the same time
- Fixed bug with grenades causing them to scatter more often than intended
- Fixed issue with a fighter throwing 2 grenades in the same turn
- Fixed issue with exit in Flannerys Ford
- Fixed issue with selling Glow Stim Packs with right click
- Fixed rare crash when opening two facilites in the base at the same time
- Small fixes to dialogs
- Graphical fix for complete contracts dialog
- Removed pick lock from workshop since loot boxes can now be opened anywhere
- Fixed some issues with renaming fighters outside your hideout
- Challenges ui is now properly displayed in tutorial 2: attack the hideout
- Pistol and dual pistol Overwatch animation now uses correct animation
- Overwatch is removed when soldier is panicked
- Fixed rare crash with bear traps
- Fixed rare crash in the level up screen
- Fixed some Overwatch from full cover issues
- Removed unjam message at the end of mission
- Fixed some missing localization
- Fixed rare crash when forming a coop group
- Fixed crash when opening a Lootbox with full gang inventory
Tweaks
- Adjusted enemy gear
- Adjusted glow price for rare and epic (lowered slightly)
- Turret will now autoequip its ranged weapon after a melee fight is over
Stay Safe!
/Dreadlands Crew
