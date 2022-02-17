 Skip to content

Crunch Element update for 17 February 2022

New Update! Climbing, new movement system, and new items!

Share · View all patches · Build 8215924

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The new update is finally here!

This new update brings many exiting new features based on the priceless feedback received. Included in this update is a rework of the movement system, a new climbing system, and two new items: the C4 charge and the MX9!

Changes

  • Created a new C4 explosive
  • Created the new MX9 submachine gun
  • Implemented climbing
  • Added ledge-assist when climbing up walls
  • Updated movement to be more responsive
  • Reduced default movement speed and added sprint button
  • Added session leaderboard tracking kills, assists, deaths, and objectives
  • Added fall damage and fall sounds
  • Updated movement to use touch instead of press on Vive controllers
  • Updated weapon damage colliders to ignore player hitbox
  • Fixed issue with certain parts of weapons having collision when holstered
  • Fixed occasional black screen issue in procedural mode
  • Fixed issue with players able to interact with buttons while objective is armed
  • Added muzzle effect to 3 prong flash hider
  • Updated wrist screen to be on the inside of the hand
  • Improved the way footsteps play for players and enemies
  • Fixed issue with new rig where the player would sometimes get stuck in the floor
  • Fixed issue with enemies immediately shooting at a player when a barricade is broken
  • Fixed issue with players getting stuck on procedural terrain

Stay tuned for performance optimization and more new content!

Changed files in this update

Crunch Element.exe Depot 1090251
  • Loading history…
