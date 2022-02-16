Patch 10 Changelog

Additions:
- Added Alternate Nailgun
- Added 4-4 super secret
- Added V2, V2 2nd, Gabriel, Cancerous Rodent, Very Cancerous Rodent, Mysterious Druid Knight (& Owl), Flesh Prison and Minos Prime into the Spawner Arm spawn menu
- Added seperate enemy data entry for V2 2nd
- Added "+MAURICED" style bonus to crushing enemies with a dead Malicious Face
- Added option to turn off seasonal events
Controller Support:
- Added controller support for all menus
- Tutorials and on-screen text have been updated to show controller inputs when using a controller
- Controller look speed is no longer affected by framerate
- Fixed LB and RB not scrolling through weapons if mouse wheel weapon scrolling is disabled
- Fixed LB and RB not scrolling through all variations when scroll type is set to "Both" and Remember Last Used Variation is enabled
- Fixed weapon wheel being usable when dead or paused
- Intro setup sequence will now have a auto-aim setting pop-up recommending to turn it on if the player has a controller plugged in
- Walking slower will now also make view bob, gun bob and footsteps slower
Changes:
- Halved the game's filesize
- Options are now saved as files in the Preferences folder instead of in the registry (Options have gotten reset to defaults) and get synced by Steam Cloud
- Players can now use right-click to zoom in while using an in-game screen such as a terminal
- A screwdrivered enemy can now be punched with the Feedbacker to relaunch the screw, resetting its timer and dealing extra damage to the punched enemy
- Updated the Shotgun's model and texture
- Updated the Nailgun's model and texture
- Variation colors will now also change relevant colors on the weapons themselves
- Cleaned up and reworked many textures (especially Prelude textures) to make them look less compressed
- Updated previous levels to fix some texture misalignment
- Sliding no longer loses momentum if in the air or skipping on water
- Objects and enemies that previously spawned inside a surface when spawned with the Spawner Arm are now offset to spawn correctly
- Changed the painting inside the building of the final 2-2 arena from a generic angel painting to a portrait of King Minos
- Nails that are being affected by magnets will no longer get launched by explosions
- Reduced auto-aim on Whiplash to allow for greater accuracy
- Whiplash will no longer auto-aim to dead Malicious Faces
- Arms can now be swapped during the level intro falling animation
- Malicious Face's eyes are now properly monocolored when Enemy Silhouettes is enabled
- Sliding in Clash mode will now count towards the 0-4 slide length challenge
- Deleting enemies in the sandbox will no longer mark the navmesh as out of date
- Clash mode Herb skull invincibility now included in the "No Weapon Cooldowns" cheat
- Player can no longer enter a slide state while being pulled with the Whiplash to cause movement direction conflict
- Made the Nailgun's animations less extreme when using a Dual Wield powerup to improve visibility
- Slightly updated jump pad particle effects
- Updated 1-3 Hideous Mass' eyes to glow in the dark when enraged
- Increased accuracy of the collision checks for MDK's Full Auto attack
- The hand encounter in 2-4 will no longer unlock the enemy data entry for The Corpse of King Minos
Fixes:
- Enemies no longer get stuck around the stairs of a specific Cyber Grind layout
- Homing projectile speed is no longer affected by framerate
- Fixed some weapon sounds not playing correctly in frozen time
- Fixed some sound effects not playing at the correct pitch if the game speed has been slowed down with major assists
- Turning on Clash mode while in ground slam state will no longer stop the spin attack from hitting enemies
- Fixed Mindflayer swipe distance varying inversely per difficulty
- Fixed Malicious Face's beam charging effect disappearing if enraged while charging
- Cerberi will no longer keep an enrage particle effect when dying the moment they enrage
- Fixed a bug that caused Insurrectionists to get stuck horizontally after a jump attack
- MDK can no longer clip out of bounds if hit with great force the instant he spawns
- Drones will no longer explode during their death dive when touching a spot where an explosion had recently happened
- Fixed some options menus not rendering correctly at ultrawide aspect ratios
- Fixed the Marksman revolver not getting the correct amount of charge if the player skips a cutscene while holding it
- Fixed the Nailgun's nails and Screwdriver's drill not being aimed at the center of the screen when using centered weapons
- Fixed the standard revolver's cooldown freezing when switching to another weapon, causing the next time the player equips the weapon to take slightly longer before the player can fire
- Fixed Stalkers not dying from fall damage
- Fixed Stalkers not destroying magnets that are attached to them when exploding themselves
- Fixed a bug where enemies that have no weakpoints would only ever take a single point of damage from coinpunching
- Fixed a bug where the V2 would be unable to use its shotgun when the player pulls off a specifically timed ricoshot
- Fixed a bug that caused the player to be unable to spawn a sandbox block unless looking at a nearby surface
- The last arena of 1-2 will no longer stay locked if the player restarts from a different checkpoint
- Fixed a Clash mode bug where restarting from a checkpoint immediately after jumping would cause the player to enter an endless falling state
- Classic HUD will now properly show the maximum HP value as 200 on Harmless difficulty
- Fixed a bug where resetting to a checkpoint while in front of a locked door would cause it to open after the player has respawned, possibly despawning the room the player is in
- Black Hole will no longer stay inert if Corpse of King Minos changes phases during its spawn animation on Violent difficulty
- Fixed a Classic HUD bug where the weapon icon could not be disabled until another HUD icon setting had been changed
- Fixed the shop terminal in the Cyber Grind not closing the Sandbox window if the player has it open and clicks the Weapons button
- Fixed fullscreen option appearing to be off on restart even if the game is windowed
- Fixed the ceiling lantern inside the small house in the first arena of 2-2 not having physics
- Fixed the game loading the intro on startup if the player is using the second save slot without having any save on their first slot
- Fixed a bug where throwing coins directly vertically could cause a multi-hit beam to get cancelled by hitting a dead coin
- Fixed an issue where ground slam waves in 2-1 indoor areas would have outdoors lighting
- Fixed the spine gib not being visible when destroying a husk's chest
