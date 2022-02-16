 Skip to content

ULTRAKILL update for 16 February 2022

Patch 10 Changelog

Patch 10 Changelog

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions:

  • Added Alternate Nailgun
  • Added 4-4 super secret
  • Added V2, V2 2nd, Gabriel, Cancerous Rodent, Very Cancerous Rodent, Mysterious Druid Knight (& Owl), Flesh Prison and Minos Prime into the Spawner Arm spawn menu
  • Added seperate enemy data entry for V2 2nd
  • Added "+MAURICED" style bonus to crushing enemies with a dead Malicious Face
  • Added option to turn off seasonal events

Controller Support:

  • Added controller support for all menus
  • Tutorials and on-screen text have been updated to show controller inputs when using a controller
  • Controller look speed is no longer affected by framerate
  • Fixed LB and RB not scrolling through weapons if mouse wheel weapon scrolling is disabled
  • Fixed LB and RB not scrolling through all variations when scroll type is set to "Both" and Remember Last Used Variation is enabled
  • Fixed weapon wheel being usable when dead or paused
  • Intro setup sequence will now have a auto-aim setting pop-up recommending to turn it on if the player has a controller plugged in
  • Walking slower will now also make view bob, gun bob and footsteps slower

Changes:

  • Halved the game's filesize
  • Options are now saved as files in the Preferences folder instead of in the registry (Options have gotten reset to defaults) and get synced by Steam Cloud
  • Players can now use right-click to zoom in while using an in-game screen such as a terminal
  • A screwdrivered enemy can now be punched with the Feedbacker to relaunch the screw, resetting its timer and dealing extra damage to the punched enemy
  • Updated the Shotgun's model and texture
  • Updated the Nailgun's model and texture
  • Variation colors will now also change relevant colors on the weapons themselves
  • Cleaned up and reworked many textures (especially Prelude textures) to make them look less compressed
  • Updated previous levels to fix some texture misalignment
  • Sliding no longer loses momentum if in the air or skipping on water
  • Objects and enemies that previously spawned inside a surface when spawned with the Spawner Arm are now offset to spawn correctly
  • Changed the painting inside the building of the final 2-2 arena from a generic angel painting to a portrait of King Minos
  • Nails that are being affected by magnets will no longer get launched by explosions
  • Reduced auto-aim on Whiplash to allow for greater accuracy
  • Whiplash will no longer auto-aim to dead Malicious Faces
  • Arms can now be swapped during the level intro falling animation
  • Malicious Face's eyes are now properly monocolored when Enemy Silhouettes is enabled
  • Sliding in Clash mode will now count towards the 0-4 slide length challenge
  • Deleting enemies in the sandbox will no longer mark the navmesh as out of date
  • Clash mode Herb skull invincibility now included in the "No Weapon Cooldowns" cheat
  • Player can no longer enter a slide state while being pulled with the Whiplash to cause movement direction conflict
  • Made the Nailgun's animations less extreme when using a Dual Wield powerup to improve visibility
  • Slightly updated jump pad particle effects
  • Updated 1-3 Hideous Mass' eyes to glow in the dark when enraged
  • Increased accuracy of the collision checks for MDK's Full Auto attack
  • The hand encounter in 2-4 will no longer unlock the enemy data entry for The Corpse of King Minos

Fixes:

  • Enemies no longer get stuck around the stairs of a specific Cyber Grind layout
  • Homing projectile speed is no longer affected by framerate
  • Fixed some weapon sounds not playing correctly in frozen time
  • Fixed some sound effects not playing at the correct pitch if the game speed has been slowed down with major assists
  • Turning on Clash mode while in ground slam state will no longer stop the spin attack from hitting enemies
  • Fixed Mindflayer swipe distance varying inversely per difficulty
  • Fixed Malicious Face's beam charging effect disappearing if enraged while charging
  • Cerberi will no longer keep an enrage particle effect when dying the moment they enrage
  • Fixed a bug that caused Insurrectionists to get stuck horizontally after a jump attack
  • MDK can no longer clip out of bounds if hit with great force the instant he spawns
  • Drones will no longer explode during their death dive when touching a spot where an explosion had recently happened
  • Fixed some options menus not rendering correctly at ultrawide aspect ratios
  • Fixed the Marksman revolver not getting the correct amount of charge if the player skips a cutscene while holding it
  • Fixed the Nailgun's nails and Screwdriver's drill not being aimed at the center of the screen when using centered weapons
  • Fixed the standard revolver's cooldown freezing when switching to another weapon, causing the next time the player equips the weapon to take slightly longer before the player can fire
  • Fixed Stalkers not dying from fall damage
  • Fixed Stalkers not destroying magnets that are attached to them when exploding themselves
  • Fixed a bug where enemies that have no weakpoints would only ever take a single point of damage from coinpunching
  • Fixed a bug where the V2 would be unable to use its shotgun when the player pulls off a specifically timed ricoshot
  • Fixed a bug that caused the player to be unable to spawn a sandbox block unless looking at a nearby surface
  • The last arena of 1-2 will no longer stay locked if the player restarts from a different checkpoint
  • Fixed a Clash mode bug where restarting from a checkpoint immediately after jumping would cause the player to enter an endless falling state
  • Classic HUD will now properly show the maximum HP value as 200 on Harmless difficulty
  • Fixed a bug where resetting to a checkpoint while in front of a locked door would cause it to open after the player has respawned, possibly despawning the room the player is in
  • Black Hole will no longer stay inert if Corpse of King Minos changes phases during its spawn animation on Violent difficulty
  • Fixed a Classic HUD bug where the weapon icon could not be disabled until another HUD icon setting had been changed
  • Fixed the shop terminal in the Cyber Grind not closing the Sandbox window if the player has it open and clicks the Weapons button
  • Fixed fullscreen option appearing to be off on restart even if the game is windowed
  • Fixed the ceiling lantern inside the small house in the first arena of 2-2 not having physics
  • Fixed the game loading the intro on startup if the player is using the second save slot without having any save on their first slot
  • Fixed a bug where throwing coins directly vertically could cause a multi-hit beam to get cancelled by hitting a dead coin
  • Fixed an issue where ground slam waves in 2-1 indoor areas would have outdoors lighting
  • Fixed the spine gib not being visible when destroying a husk's chest

