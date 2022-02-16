Changelog for 16-02-2022

16-02-2022
Changes:
- Night Light now automatically enables and disables based on if the Windows Night Light is enabled or not.
- Night Light intensity now defaults to 70% instead of off.
- Low battery sound will now play at 30 minutes remaining on supported devices, at 20% on unsupported devices.
- Critical battery sound will play again at 10 minutes remaining on supported devices. (This is the same sound right now though!)
- GPU and VRAM usage will now be taken from first GPU found, typically the primary one. (Previously it would always use the latest found)
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a broken timer potentially resulting in a 'Window not found' error.
- Fixed low battery chime not playing if wrist overlay isn't in sight.
Fixed keyboard generator errors in the following keyboard layouts:
- Czech (QWERTY)
- Hebrew
- Latvian (Standard)
(I'm away over the weekend and into early next week so I'm getting these changes out now!)
