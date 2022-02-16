 Skip to content

OVR Toolkit update for 16 February 2022

Changelog for 16-02-2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

16-02-2022

Changes:

  • Night Light now automatically enables and disables based on if the Windows Night Light is enabled or not.
  • Night Light intensity now defaults to 70% instead of off.
  • Low battery sound will now play at 30 minutes remaining on supported devices, at 20% on unsupported devices.
  • Critical battery sound will play again at 10 minutes remaining on supported devices. (This is the same sound right now though!)
  • GPU and VRAM usage will now be taken from first GPU found, typically the primary one. (Previously it would always use the latest found)

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed a broken timer potentially resulting in a 'Window not found' error.
  • Fixed low battery chime not playing if wrist overlay isn't in sight.

Fixed keyboard generator errors in the following keyboard layouts:

  • Czech (QWERTY)
  • Hebrew
  • Latvian (Standard)

(I'm away over the weekend and into early next week so I'm getting these changes out now!)

