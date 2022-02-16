 Skip to content

The Riftbreaker update for 16 February 2022

The Riftbreaker Hotfix - February 16th, 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Riftbreakers!

We have just published a very small hotfix with an updated executable file for the game. You should see much-improved performance in the game. There are no other changes in this build.

EXOR Studios

Changed files in this update

The Riftbreaker Content Depot 780311
