The Riftbreaker Hotfix - February 16th, 2022

Hello Riftbreakers!
We have just published a very small hotfix with an updated executable file for the game. You should see much-improved performance in the game. There are no other changes in this build.
EXOR Studios
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Hello Riftbreakers!
We have just published a very small hotfix with an updated executable file for the game. You should see much-improved performance in the game. There are no other changes in this build.
EXOR Studios
Changed files in this update