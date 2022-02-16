patch notes 0.06.09
Fixed LoD issue on starter curved tiles, roof planks & world junk
Fixed issue where Shingles might not render placement state
Fixed pricing disparity for on UI for Blocks in Building Catalogue
Fixed some calculations that could result in property sell value equalling zero
Fixed save corruption caused by purchasing and selling a property consisting only of empty No-Fines frames
Moved some roadside wall placements that could block Winston’s Lorry
Delivery Truck will now teleport to location if it finds itself stuck on the environment for a short period of time
Fixed issue where doorless door frames could uncomplete the door & windows task
Cheers,
Greg
Changed files in this update