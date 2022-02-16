 Skip to content

Landlord's Super update for 16 February 2022

Patch Notes 0.06.09

Fixed LoD issue on starter curved tiles, roof planks & world junk

Fixed issue where Shingles might not render placement state

Fixed pricing disparity for on UI for Blocks in Building Catalogue

Fixed some calculations that could result in property sell value equalling zero

Fixed save corruption caused by purchasing and selling a property consisting only of empty No-Fines frames

Moved some roadside wall placements that could block Winston’s Lorry

Delivery Truck will now teleport to location if it finds itself stuck on the environment for a short period of time

Fixed issue where doorless door frames could uncomplete the door & windows task

